Dennis Harbour.

Harbour enjoyed his best run in a World Seniors event by reaching the Masters semi-finals before losing to eventual runner-up Richie Howson 5-2.

On his way to that match Harbour beat Martin Adams, the three-time BDO World Champion from Market Deeping, 4-2 in a last-16 match and then triumphed by the same score over 16-time PDC World Champion Phil Taylor in the quarter-final.

The event in Yeovil was won by American Leonard Gates who beat Howson 5-2 in the final.