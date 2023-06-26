City man Harbour masters two world champions in seniors event
City man Dennis Harbour beat two darts starts with 19 world titles between them over the weekend.
By Alan Swann
Published 26th Jun 2023, 14:38 BST- 1 min read
Harbour enjoyed his best run in a World Seniors event by reaching the Masters semi-finals before losing to eventual runner-up Richie Howson 5-2.
On his way to that match Harbour beat Martin Adams, the three-time BDO World Champion from Market Deeping, 4-2 in a last-16 match and then triumphed by the same score over 16-time PDC World Champion Phil Taylor in the quarter-final.
The event in Yeovil was won by American Leonard Gates who beat Howson 5-2 in the final.
Gates won £10k, Howson picked up £5k and Harbour’s efforts were worth £2,500