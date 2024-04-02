City gymnastics star selected for GB European Championship squad.
City gymnast star Jake Jarman has been selected by Great Britain for the European Championships in Rimini, Italy later this month.
Jarman has been in outstanding form in the last few seasons so his selection was inevitable. He is the current World and British vault champion and as well as British high bar and floor champion.
The 22 year-old won the silver medals in the all-around competition and the vault at the 2023 European Championships.
Leading the men’s senior team is Max Whitlock MBE and the other GB slots have gone to Joe Fraser, Harry Hepworth, James Hall and Courtney Tulloch.
The European Championships start on April 24.