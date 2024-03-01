City cricket club are two wins away from a date at Lord's
AK 11 are two matches away from a date at Lord’s in the National Indoor Cricket Championships.
The city side are representing Hunts in the Regional Finals at Uppingham School on Sunday.
They tackle Worcestershire champions Halesowen in the semi-final (2.30pm) and if successful they will take on either Blunham (Beds) or Great Melton (Norfolk) in the final later in the day.
The overall winners go through to the National Finals at the home of cricket.
AK 11 won the Hunts title in the 2022-23 season.