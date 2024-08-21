Martin Reffell (left) in action against Ryan McCann. Photo: Brooklyn Freeman

​City puncher Martin Reffell was in no mood to hang around in his latest bareknuckle boxing match.

​He headed to Cardiff to face local fighter Ryan McCann and took less than two minutes to silence the home crowd.

McCann had won both his previous fights, but was soon on shaky legs as Reffell raced from his corner at the opening bell and set about him.

The referee decided not to count after McCann ended up on the floor in the opening seconds, but the Welshman looked dazed as he got to his feet and Reffell went for the finish.

He jumped in with a lead left hook to the jaw that dropped McCann and though he got up, Reffell didn’t let him recover.

Reffell was all over him the moment the fight resumed, driving him to the floor again with short uppercuts.

Bravely, McCann dragged himself off the floor for a second time, but Reffell was ruthless. He smashed him to the floor again with a flurry of short, pulverising rights hands and the referee waved the fight off.

Reffell was fighting on the undercard of the eagerly-anticipated bout between LT ‘Smash’ Nelson and Barrie Jones, one billed as deciding the sport’s top pound-for-pound fighter.

Nelson won the fight with a third round knockout as Jones lost for the first time in his bareknuckle boxing career.

Reffell has previously expressed a desire to fight Jones.