City aces Archway are top of the British Table Tennis League Premier Division

Darius Knight in action for Archway.

Archway hosted London sides Fusion and Urban and won 5-2 and 7-0 respectively to top the early-season table.

Urban pipped Archway to the title last season, but the city side didn’t allow them a single set.

Archway’s charge was led by Darius Knight, the England number eight and a former World and European youth team champion.

Academy players, Welsh National champion and number one Callum Evans, and Jordan Wykes, the number one player in Jersey, played excellent supporting roles. Both Knight and Evans secured impressive wins over Fusion’s Lorestus Trumpauskas, the current England number 16 and number one over 40 player.