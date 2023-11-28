News you can trust since 1948
Check out these cracking pictures of Peterborough's kids loving their sport - including Werrington Primary School, Peterborough Lions, Thorpe Wood Rangers and Peterborough School

Playing sport as a junior can often lay the foundations for a long leisure sporting career in adult life.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 15th Nov 2022, 08:22 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 12:34 GMT

For some school PE lessons and sports-themed events were hated, but for many it was a welcome break from the classroom and a great chance to have fun.

It was certainly the latter for children in our latest gallery of sporting days at schools around town.

We’ve got a young football team from Werrington Primary School, netball players from Arthur Mellows Village College, Peterborough Lions, Peterborough School and Thomas Deacon Academy amongst others.

We also have plenty of pictures from the thriving junior football scene.

If you have any retro pictures for us, email [email protected]

An Arthur Mellows Village College team at a netball tournament held at the college.

1. Arthur Mellows Village College

An Arthur Mellows Village College team at a netball tournament held at the college. Photo: David Lowndes

Pictured are the Peterborough School teams during a netball tournament at Arthur Mellows Village College.

2. Arthur Mellows Village College.

Pictured are the Peterborough School teams during a netball tournament at Arthur Mellows Village College. Photo: David Lowndes

Pictured are the AMVC event leaders with teams from Thomas Deacon Academy during a netball tournament at the college.

3. Thomas Deacon Academy

Pictured are the AMVC event leaders with teams from Thomas Deacon Academy during a netball tournament at the college. Photo: David Lowndes

Arthur Mellows Village College Year 8 team (back l-r), Reenie Holman, Isabella Oliviero, Chloe Stevenson, Katie Rowe, Corinne Wilding. (front l-r), Megan Bradley, Natalie Ellen, Natalie Smith, Keeley Tipton.

4. Arthur Mellows Village College

Arthur Mellows Village College Year 8 team (back l-r), Reenie Holman, Isabella Oliviero, Chloe Stevenson, Katie Rowe, Corinne Wilding. (front l-r), Megan Bradley, Natalie Ellen, Natalie Smith, Keeley Tipton. Photo: Paul Franks

