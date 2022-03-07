Chatteris cueman stuns the snooker world with Welsh Open win: ‘It’s the best moment of my career by a country mile.’
Chatteris cueman Joe Perry stunned the snooker world - and probably himself - by claiming the Welsh Open title with a final victory over former World champion Judd Trump in Newport last night (March 6).
It was just Perry’s second world ranking title in a 30-year career with the other arriving in Thailand in 2015. At 47 he became he the second oldest player to win a ranking tournament after Ray Reardon whose name is on the trophy Perry raised after a 9-5 win over world number three Trump. He also banked a cheque for £70,000.
Perry overcame an incredibly difficult route to the final which included wins over seeded players Mark Allen, Kyren Wilson, Ricky Walden and Jack Lisowski, all in final frame deciders.
It was Perry’s first ranking final since the 2018 European Masters and his first win on British soil in a major final. It came after a lean run of form over the last two seasons when he appeared to fall out of love with the game.
“It’s the best moment in my career by a country mile,” Perry, whose world ranking shot up from 42 to 23 with the victory. “I can’t believe it. I felt brilliant today and felt relaxed and calm, but for some reason kept missing easy balls in the afternoon session.
“Judd had an off day and let me off lightly today, but I feel like I played really well in the evening session.
“I had stopped enjoying snooker, but I’m determined never to get angry with my game again. It has cost me too many matches in the past. My enthusiasm is back. Snooker is the best game in the world now!”
Perry will still have to qualify for the World Championships at the Crucible in April. He is now in Turkey for the Turkish Masters. He faces Liang Wenbo in the first round on Wednesday (March 9).