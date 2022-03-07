Chatteris cueman stuns the snooker world with Welsh Open win: ‘It’s the best moment of my career by a country mile.’

Joe Perry.

It was just Perry’s second world ranking title in a 30-year career with the other arriving in Thailand in 2015. At 47 he became he the second oldest player to win a ranking tournament after Ray Reardon whose name is on the trophy Perry raised after a 9-5 win over world number three Trump. He also banked a cheque for £70,000.

Perry overcame an incredibly difficult route to the final which included wins over seeded players Mark Allen, Kyren Wilson, Ricky Walden and Jack Lisowski, all in final frame deciders.

It was Perry’s first ranking final since the 2018 European Masters and his first win on British soil in a major final. It came after a lean run of form over the last two seasons when he appeared to fall out of love with the game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s the best moment in my career by a country mile,” Perry, whose world ranking shot up from 42 to 23 with the victory. “I can’t believe it. I felt brilliant today and felt relaxed and calm, but for some reason kept missing easy balls in the afternoon session.

“Judd had an off day and let me off lightly today, but I feel like I played really well in the evening session.

“I had stopped enjoying snooker, but I’m determined never to get angry with my game again. It has cost me too many matches in the past. My enthusiasm is back. Snooker is the best game in the world now!”