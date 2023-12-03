Chatteris puncher, and Peterborough United fan, Jordan Gill believes he deserves a world title shot after his stunning seven-round win over home favourite Michael Conlan in Belfast on Saturday night.

Jordan Gill celebrates his victory in Belfast. Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images.

Gill (29) stopped Conlan in the seventh round of a dominant display to claim the vacant WBA International super-featherweight title.

It was a tremendous performance from Gill who was having his first fight since Kiko Martinez outclassed him to take his European featherweight title in October, 2022.

And after the win against Conlon, Gill opened up about some personal demons as well as his desire to win a world title. Gill is also a former Commonwealth featherweight champion. His professional record now reads 28 wins, two losses and a draw.

Jordan Gill has knocked Michael Conlan to the floor in the second round. Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images.

““I’ve had a hard year,” Gill revealed to sports streaming service DAZN. “After the Kiko loss, I sort of lost touch with myself. I broke up with my wife and on June 30, I was in a field, I drunk a litre of vodka and I was going to kill myself. Somebody came and saved me that day.

“I’ve got my own gym opening next week now. I’ve turned my life around in the last four months.

"I want to be a world champion, I feel like I’ve done everything, but become a world champion. After this win, I feel like I deserve a shot.

“The plan was to make Mick work. I knew he lacked efficiency and I knew I could hurt him with each hand. I hurt him in every round.”

Gill was heavier than Conlan, a successful amateur who has twice fought for professional world titles, and made it work to his advantage. He dropped his opponent to the canvas in the second round with a sweet left-right combination.

Gill also bloodied Conlan’s nose in the third round, but the home scrapper fought hard and arguably closed the gap in points with some aggressive, eye-catching work in the middle rounds

But Gill absorbed the pressure and bided his time, which arrived in the opening minute of the seventh round. A hard left hand did the initial damage before a right hook left the Irishman wounded and struggling in the corner.