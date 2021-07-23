Charity hockey tournament at Bretton Gate
Six mixed teams will compete in the SWAN (Syndrome Without A Name) hockey tournament at Bretton Gate on Saturday (July 24).
It’s a fund-raising event for the SWAN charity which runs from 9am to 6pm.
There will also be junior masterclass cricket and hockey sessions on the day plus a barbecue and a raffle.
The competing teams are Pink Swans Green Ostriches, Leaton’s Legends, BDHC/BDZ, Dregs and Ginger Nuts.
Penalty shuffles will replace short corners and age handicaps will be in place with older teams given a goal before the start of games.