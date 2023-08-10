News you can trust since 1948
Casey and Hollie star for Hicks team at elite event

​Casey Stone and Hollie Brook were the Hicks Karate School stars of the latest WAKO (World Association of Kickboxing Organisations) event in Nottingham.
By Alan Swann
Published 10th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Hollie Brook celebrates her first place finish in Nottingham.
Hollie Brook celebrates her first place finish in Nottingham.

​Stone won three medals and Brook surprised her own club by emphatically winning her section in her first attempt at this elite level of competition.

A club spokesperson said: “Casey fought hard and was our biggest point scorer and took her top-class opponents in the junior and senior ladies to the last second.

"And we said to Hollie, just try and test the waters for next year and get experience as there were no expectations.

Casey Stone after her success in Nottingham
Casey Stone after her success in Nottingham
"Butt Hollie being Hollie, she took the opportunity and only went and smashed her section, winning every round bringing home the winners cup and an International Championship title.”

HICKS TEAM RESULTS

Kata Team

Hollie Brook - 2nd - Children’s Musical Forms Open Hand

Sophie Hicks - 2nd - Older Cadets Musical Forms Open Hand

Casey Stone - 2nd - Junior Ladies Creative Forms Open Hand

Points Fighting

Roxy Briggs - 2nd - Children’s Girls Under 27kg

Hollie Brook - 1st - Children’s Girls Over 36kg

Casey Stone - 3rd - Senior Ladies Under 55kg

Casey Stone - 3rd - Junior Ladies Under 55kg

Other Hicks club members to take part were Arshan Nash, Keris Hooker, Harlee Hooker and Sophie Hicks.

The Hicks martial arts centre is based at Unit 4, Vicarage Farm Road, Fengate, Peterborough, PE1 5TP.

