Carys on the crest of the wave after GB selection

​Former King’s School student Carys Attwell will compete in the Youth Sailing World Championships for Great Britain later this year.
By Alan Swann
Published 21st Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 12:45 BST
Carys Attwell in action. Photo courtesy of Rutland Sailing ClubCarys Attwell in action. Photo courtesy of Rutland Sailing Club
Carys Attwell in action. Photo courtesy of Rutland Sailing Club

​Attwell, a member of Rutland Sailing Club, was selected for the ILCA 6 female class, having clinched consecutive first places at the Youth Nationals event earlier this year.

The World Championship event will take place in Búzios, Brazil, between December 8-16.

Attwell, one of 16 sailors to be selected for the GB squad, said: "I am really excited to be selected and to have the chance sail at this amazing venue.

"I am looking forward to training hard to put in a strong performance in December."

Attwell, who is 18 and about to start to study ‘Ship Science’ at university at Southampton, regularly attends national coaching in Weymouth, but also regularly races for her local club which is based on Rutland Waters’ South Shore.

Anyone interested in sponsoring Attwell can contact her via the Peterborough Telegraph sports editor at [email protected].

She is a former City of Peterborough Hockey Club player.

Rutland Sailing Club are always on the lookout for new members and a warm welcome is guaranteed.

The club specialises in dinghy and catamaran sailing backed by professional staff, trained by the Royal Yachting Association.

They offer introductory sessions as well as individual tuition sessions in your own boat.

A variety or boats from Fusion, Laser, Topper and RS are used.

Regular competitions for all levels are held.

Further information is available from https://www.rutlandsailingclub.co.uk/.

