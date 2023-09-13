Capes rips up the record breaks with phenomenal throw

Lawson Capes.

​Competing for Lincolnshire in the East Midlands Inter Counties Championship, Capes stunned spectators when his first put carried an extraordinary 18.31m, his first time over 18m.

Capes has really stamped his mark on the history books having achieved the 4th best outdoor shot distance for an British U15 and the 5th best in the discus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also threw his shot 17.03m indoors in January, the 3rd longest indoor distance for an U15.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louie Hemmings is another up and coming PANVAC star with a long family athletics legacy.

Running for Lincolnshire in the under 15 1,500m at Barnsley he clocked a 4.29 personal best (PB).

He has now improved his best time by 15 seconds this summer, and in addition has run PBs over 800m 3,000m and the mile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His older sister Lottie ran an 11:22.63 3,000m PB at Norwich last week.

GREAT NORTH RUN

PANVAC's Simon Fell was the leading local at Sunday's Great Northern Run, placing 119th in a time of 1:18.09. Alex Curtis and Maddy Long, both of PANVAC, were also in action. Curtis clocked 1:27.53 with Long crossing the line in 1:41.13.

Stamford Strider Mark Popple placed 405th in a time of 1:24.54, while Marc Joyce of Eye crossed the line in 1:36.26.

Jill Thompson of Werrington finished in 1:50.52.

Wayne Bradley ran two long distance races over the weekend in an unbearably hot London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday he clocked 39.05 to finish first over 50 and 25th overall at the Richmond Runfest 10,000m.