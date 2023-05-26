Capes is off to the States, plus local results from Colchester, Deeping, Worcester, Chester and Loughborough

Donovan Capes

​The grandson of former GB Olympian shot put star Geoff Capes starts at the Adams State University in Colorado later this summer.

Donovan has been a top ranked thrower in the UK since he was 11 years old and has 4 England international appearances under his belt.

His younger brother Lawson is another top shot put prospect. The brothers are members of Peterborough and Nene Valley Athletic Club (PANVAC).

Jack Wheatley

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

PANVAC finished 6th in their Southern Athletics League opener at Colchester.

The competition was of an unusually high standard, but the PANVAC athletes battled away picking up some notable successes.

Andrea Jenkins was her usual reliable self picking up wins in the A hammer and B discus competitions.

Elizabeth Taylor had a really strong run to win the women’s 400 by over half a second.

Holly Aslin equalled her 100m personal best (PB) of 12.6 in a really fast 100m race, while Jessica Dixon Walker was just edged out on the win in the 100 hurdles, but was rewarded with a PB of 15.3.

Claire Smith kept up with the youngsters, running her 2nd fastest 200m time of 27.0.

Becki Hall had her longest discus throw in 4 years with 32.05m.

Elisabeth Sennitt-Clough stepped in at the last minute. And was only two seconds off her PB in the 3000m.

Under 17 Jack Wheatley performed well for the men finishing 3rd in both the B 100 and 200m sprints, with Luke Brown and Felix Bowling taking the 3rd spot in the A and B 1500m races. Oliver Bowling won the B 3000m with a time of 10:03.9.

Dylan Phillips cleared 1.90 to take 2nd spot in the high jump, while Dave Bush and Simon Achurch tackled all four throwing events between them. was Bush 3rd in the javelin while Achurch won the B event.

DEEPING 10k

PANVAC teenagers Thomas Preston and Josie Knight were the male and female winners.

Preston crossed the line in a time of 35:02.5 with city-based Hunts AC athlete Dylan Tomaselli just five seconds further back.

Tobias Goodwin of PANVAC won bronze with a 35:47.8 clocking and his club were comfortable winners of the team race.

The PANVAC ladies also took the team prize with Knight winning in 41:29.9. Knight was well supported by Rebecca Lee in 4th with a time of 43:51.7 and and 6th placed Alison Staines.

Roslyn Loutit of Yaxley took 3rd place in 43:51.7, with her teammate Ellie Piccaver finishing 5th.

Thorney's Elijah Goodwin placed 7th in 38:04.0 with Helpston's Steve Robinson eight seconds further back in 38:13.3.

PANVAC veteran Dave Neal took 10th spot with a 39:01.0 clocking.

MILERS CLUB

The races at Loughborough proved a happy hunting ground for young PANVAC athletes with a host of new PBs picked up.

Molly Peel set the ball rolling with her 2:15.76 clocking over 800m, while Seb Beedell came agonisingly close to going under two minutes for the first time with a time of 2:00.38

Ellie Rainbow finished 5th in her 1500m with a 4:55.19 PB, while Knight clocked a PB of 5:02.35.

Ted Ash ran an 8:53.78 3000m PB finishing as first under 17.

Helpston's Ruth Jones was also in action in the 3,000m clocking 10:57.07.

ROUND-UP

Donovan Capes threw 15.30 while brother Lawson achieved a distance of 16.67 in the shot put at the Charnwood Open Meeting at Loughborough.

Lydia Church threw a distance of 11.48m while Elizabeth Taylor clocked 40.06 for a 300m PB.

Eye's Sam Cullen clocked 1:30.12 in Sunday's Chester Half Marathon, while Philippa Taylor ran her first marathon in seven years.