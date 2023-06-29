Lawson Capes was in great form at the East Anglian Championships.

​The Capes brothers were in their element with Lawson winning the under 15 shot with a new personal best (PB) and championship record throw of 17.16m.

He was up to the same tricks later in the discus, setting another championship record and PB with a distance of 46.84m.

The younger Capes sibling is ranked number one in the UK in his age group for both the shot and discus.

Donovan Capes in action at the East Anglian Championships

Older brother Donovan won the under 20 shot with a PB throw of 15.71m.

The brothers are tipped to win medals at the English Schools Championship this coming weekend.

It will be Donovan’s last appearance in the championship as he is leaving school to attend university in the USA. Lawson will be keen to defend his shot put title from last year.

Elizabeth Taylor won U20 women’s 400m and 800m gold. Taylor clocked 58.91 when winning the 400m, and then ran 2:24 to win an 800m race which she was just doing for fun.

Dylan Phillips won the men's under 20 high jump and Seb Beedell won the under 20 1,500m gold.

Joel Grenfell picked up two medals, winning the senior men's long jump before picking up 100m bronze.

Jack Wheatley took gold in the under 17 100m hurdles with a club record time of 13.53. Wheatley also took bronze in the flat 100m.

Dave Brown and Dave Bush took silver and bronze respectively in the senior men's 400m

Felix Bowling won bronze in the under 17 800m, with Faith Perkins picking up bronze in the under 17 girls 800m.

Stuart Haw placed second in the men's 3,000m.

​RAMSEY 10K

Steve Wilkinson of PANVAC placed sixth in Sunday's Ramsey 10k.

Wilkinson clocked a time of 36:29.9 on an uncomfortably hot Sunday morning.

His teammate Tobias Goodwin was next home finishing as first junior with a 36:35.6 clocking.

PANVAC's Keaton Neacy was the third junior home finishing 20th in 40:27.0.

Steve Hall was the first over 50 with the PANVAC man placing 23rd in 41:02.6.

MASTERS EVENTS

Renowned gluttons for punishment Darryl Coulter and Paul Parkin were feeling the heat when they competed in the British Masters 30km Trail Championship up and down the North Downs in Kent.

The temperature was approaching 31°c in nearby Gravesend as they set off and Coulter was delighted to pick up the over 50 bronze medal, finishing 44th overall in a time of 3:54.50.

Parkin was a little unfortunate as, despite finishing 28th in 3:09.00, he discovered that six of the 28 runners who beat him were competing in his over 55 age group.

​Veteran PANVAC throwers Kevin Bate and Tim Needham had a busy few days competing in both the Midlands Masters Championship and the Milton Keynes Open.

Needham won over 70 hammer and discus golds in the masters championship at Nuneaton, with Bates collecting shot gold.

Bates threw his best distance of the season in the Milton Keynes event with his 12.07 winning shot placing him third in the UK over 70 rankings.