Can Peterborough Panthers finish top of the Premiership and secure the best route to the Grand Final?

Peterborough Panthers celebrate a crucial Premiership win at Belle Vue on Monday. Photo: Taylor Lanning.

It’s only a six-team division this year and the top four all qualify for the play-offs.

Teams race against each other four times.

The team finishing top of the regular standings then gets to choose from the second, third and fourth placed teams who they wish to race in the semi-finals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The semi-finals are raced over two legs as is the Grand Final between the two winning semi-finalists.

Panthers are currently embroiled in a three-way tussle for the top alongside Wolverhampton and Belle Vue and the Peterborough Telegraph decided to study the remaining fixtures to predict who would finish top.

Wolverhampton: Current position: 1st. Current points: 33. Remaining meetings 8: v Sheffield (away), v Ipswich (away), v Panthers (away), v King’s Lynn (away), v Belle Vue (away), v Belle Vue (home), v King’s Lynn (home), v Panthers (home)

Summary: Five away meetings in a row from now could define their season.

PANTHERS: Current position: 2nd. Current points: 30 Remaining meetings 8: v King’s Lynn (away), v Wolverhampton (home), v Ipswich (away), v Ipswich (home), v Wolverhampton (away), v Sheffield (away), v Sheffield (home), v King’s Lynn (home).

Summary: A very comfortable looking run-in for a team full of confidence.

BELLE VUE: Current position: 3rd. Current points: 28 Remaining meetings 6: v King’s Lynn (home), v Wolverhampton (home), v Wolverhampton (away), v Sheffield (away), v Sheffield (home), v King’s Lynn (home).