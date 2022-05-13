Doncaster racecourse. Photo: Alan Crowhurst Getty Images.

The six-year-old has run 29 times during his career and won four times, amassing over £98,000 in prize money. Successful at Yarmouth last term, Dazzling Dan ran a number of fine races in defeat, including when second in a competitive handicap at Ascot in July.

He returned to action when looking in need of the run, finishing eighth of nine runners at Leicester in April. However, it is easy to forgive that effort given he always seems to come on for his first run of the season. Down to a mark of 84, he was successful at Yarmouth last month off 87 which suggests he could be very well handicapped in this event.

Interestingly, Sly’s charge also boasts winning form at Doncaster, having won a maiden at the track in November 2018, before filling second back on Town Moor in April 2019.

With his mark continuing to slide, this could be a canny bit of placing and with Shane Kelly booked, it seems as if a big run is expected from connections.