Camp Retro's history-making, record-breaking Brummitt Hockey victory

​Camp Retro created history at Bretton Gate over the weekend.

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Apr 2023, 07:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 07:59 BST
The unbeatable, record-breaking Camp Retro team. Photo: David Lowndes.The unbeatable, record-breaking Camp Retro team. Photo: David Lowndes.
The unbeatable, record-breaking Camp Retro team. Photo: David Lowndes.

​The all-star mixed hockey team won the popular Brummitt Trophy competition for the sixth time in a row, beating the record five successive victories for the outstanding Bretton Beavers team of the 1980s.

Camp Retro’s domination is such they’ve not only won the event every single time they’ve entered it, but they’ve never lost a match. There’s only one draw from six years ago to spoil an otherwise perfect record.

Regular foes Ragamuffins provided the final opposition this year and p ut up a sturdy fight before succumbing 2-0 to a brilliant reverse stick strike from Chris Porter and a lovely team goal finished off by Alice Little.

Action from Jurassic Beavers v Bourne Deeping (blue) at the Brummitt Mixed Hockey tournament. Photo: David Lowndes.Action from Jurassic Beavers v Bourne Deeping (blue) at the Brummitt Mixed Hockey tournament. Photo: David Lowndes.
Action from Jurassic Beavers v Bourne Deeping (blue) at the Brummitt Mixed Hockey tournament. Photo: David Lowndes.
Ragamuffins did force the only two penalty corners the champions conceded in seven matches, but, despite the pres ence of several City of Peterborough first-team players, they rarely looked like scoring.

Camp Retro’s dominance is helped by several top players from Women’s National League side Oxted.

Delta won the Plate competition final 5-0 over Kettering Skymoons with goals from Tom Seaton, Dougie Patterson, Jemima Dodd, Jacob Hings and Charlotte Sethna.

The Jack Rose fairplay trophy was won by More Misfits, while, by common consent, Sue McNaughton of Jurassic Beavers scored the best goal of the weekend-long competition.

The Bourne Deeping mixed hockey team that took part in the 2023 Brummitt Trophy. Photo: David Lowndes.The Bourne Deeping mixed hockey team that took part in the 2023 Brummitt Trophy. Photo: David Lowndes.
The Bourne Deeping mixed hockey team that took part in the 2023 Brummitt Trophy. Photo: David Lowndes.