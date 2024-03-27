Ruth Jones won an age group race in Thorney.

​However, Helpston Harriers and Peterborough & Nene Valley AC were hot on their heels in second and third suggesting it could be a hotly contested competition in 2024.

Serial race winner Dave Hudson of Hunts AC was first over the line in a time of 32.35.

Scott Cameron was the leading Helpston man crossing the line in third place with a time of 34.03.

Harry Hewitt ran well in Milton Keynes.

Steve Robinson in sixth and Nathan Freeman in 14th completed the Helpston men's scoring team.

PANVAC’s Tobias Goodwin placed fifth with a 36.25 clocking with Craig Al-Rousi the second PANVAC man home in 13th.

Hunts AC’s Lucy Mapp was the winning lady with a time of 37.47.

PANVACs Maggie Skinner placed third in 40.32 with her teammate Hannah Knight finishing fourth 40 seconds later.

Helpston pair Ruth Jones and Phillipa Taylor ran together incorporating the race within a longer run.

Despite this they finished seventh and eighth respectively and both won their age groups.

Eyes Sam Cullen placed ninth while PANVAC pair Rebecca Lee and Alison Staines placed 10th and 13th respectively.

Lee and Staines were also the first and second over 50s.

There were top 20 finishes for Yaxley's Jayne Connor and Vanessa Gunn.

Werrington’s former Cambridgeshire Road League winner Yvonne Scarrott also squeezed into the top 20.

OAKLEY 20

Sunday's Oakley 20 provided several local runners with the opportunity to fine tune their spring marathon preparations .

Brian Corleys enjoyed a fine run finishing third with a time of 2:00.27.

Two other Bushfield men were in action with Scott Meadows finishing 41st in 2.21.04 and Jason Bishop clocking 2.22.40 for 47th place.

Yaxley Runners Craig Bradley and Mike Halcomb were both racing, and Bradley finished 54th in a time of 2:24.40.

Halcomb was 13 places further back with a 2:28.14 clocking.

ROAD RELAY

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC’s senior men's team finished 31st in Sunday's South of England 12 Stage Road Relay staged at Milton Keynes.

The race was made up of alternate 7.8km and 5.1km legs.

PANVAC’s Harry Hewitt covered his shorter leg in a time of 15.18 making him the fifth fastest leg six runner on the day.

Nathan Bunting was the quickest of PANVAC’s long leg runners, crossing the line in a time of 27.40.

Although the club failed to field a full under 17 men's team, Thomas Preston ran the first 5.1 km leg in an excellent time of 15.32.