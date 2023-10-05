Dave Bush (centre) and Sean Reidy (right) after their multi-event battle at the Embankment.

​The battle between two of the leading Peterborough & Nene Valley AC all-rounders which was staged at the Embankment with both gunning for gold.

They knew something had to give, and Bush made a fine start winning both the long jump and javelin.

Reidy hit back in the 200m crossing the line in 25.38 to Bush's 25.59, but Bush then beat his rival in the javelin.

Both athletes are best known as sprinters, but surprisingly points-wise they saved their best until the 1,500m. Reidy won the competition's closing event in a time of 4:51.71 to Bush's 4:58.04.

The Cambridgeshire County Championship was incorporated within the event, and as Bush was born and lives outside the county he didn't qualify. This meant Reidy had the consolation of being crowned county champion as well as the Eastern Athletic Association's silver medalist.

Several younger PANVAC athletes were in action, and Pearl Ford won under 17 Cambridgeshire gold with Ruby Haynes the silver medalist.

Charlotte Smith won under 15s county gold and Rebekah Clough picked up bronze.

Maisy Wild placed 5th in the under 15 Eastern Championship with Beth Torr 6th.

Sarah Clough won under 13 Cambridgeshire gold with Finlay Smith claiming under 13 silver in the Eastern Athletics Association competition.

Aston Bolam was the 6th placed under 13 Cambridgeshire boy.

ROUND-UP

Helpston's Aaron Scott and Ben Heron were beaten into 2nd and 3rd places after a dramatic finish to the West Pinchbeck 10k.

A third Helpston Harrier James Gelsthorpe took on early pacemaking duties before Scott & Heron moved to the front at the 1km mark and led for almost the entirety of the remaining 9km.

However, they were tracked all the way by BRJ Huntingdon's Mark Sampson who outwitted them on the tight bend yards from the finish and led at the only part of the course with matters, the finishing line.

Sampson clocked 34.26.6 on the gusty Fenland course with runner-up Scott crossing the line in 34:27.5. Heron was 3rd with a time of 34:28.00. Early leader Gelsthorpe finished 7th in a time of 35:55.0.

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC's John Pike placed 11th with a time of 37:47.8 with Eye's Kyle Balderson 15th in 39:58.8.

Sam Cullen, also of Eye, took the honours in the ladies race finishing in a time of 40:07.5.

Yaxley's Abbey Schofield had led for much of the race before fading slightly over the last two km and took the runners-up spot with a 40.21.4 clocking.

Thorney's Kelly Maddy placed 3rd in 43.44.4.

**PANVAC over 60's Dave Knighton and Barry Warne both ran well at the Serpentine 5k in London's Hyde Park. Unfortunately they found themselves up against a surprising number of their faster age group rivals.

Knighton clocked 19:40 to finish 68th in a 225 strong field, while Warne's time of 20:20 earned him 87th spot.

In most races these performances would have been good enough for top three age group places for athletes in their 60's, but Knighton found himself finishing 7th with Warne in 9th.