Burton boxes his way into a National semi-final, plus the latest from local rugby union, darts and golf

Top Yard coaches Henry Doe (left) and Bilal Javed with boxer Jim Burton.

Up-and-coming Top Yard boxer Jim Burton (13) is through to the semi-finals of the National Schoolboy Championships.

Burton won his quarter-final at 52kg against Reon Powell from Croydon in Feltham, West London in devastating style forcing a standing eight count and then a stoppage after a classy front-foot performance.

Top Yard twins Amos and Andra Hoyland were in quarter-final action, but failed to progress. Both had tough bouts with Amos unlucky to not have got the decision in his favour. Andra put in a respectable performance against the competition favourite in what was also a very close bout.

RUGBY UNION Captain Kian Herring netted a hat-trick of tries as Peterborough Rugby Club Under 14 boys finished their season with a 31-27 win over Sleaford at Fengate.

Peterborough RUFC Boys Under 14s

Malley Ainley added two tries while conversions were kicked by Harry Rickard and George Long as the team delivered an excellent all-round performance.

The match took place during the club’s President’s Weekend celebrations.

GOLF

Results from around the local clubs...

ELTON FURZE

Seniors: Stableford team: 1 S. Dibble/P. Bolden/S. Wade, 2 D. Gibbs/K Huntley/T Hunter, 3 J. Mackle/I. Simpson/J. Page.

Mixed: Beijing Trophy pairs betterball: 1 L. Taylor/P. Morris, 2 C. Farrance/I. Vohra, 3 K. Huntly/T. Hunter

Ladies: Stableford team: 1 Carla Myhill/Helen Shaw/Liz Titheridge, 2 Mel Steel/Heather Bayliss/Kate Martin, 3 Belinda Uckermann/Karen Mason/Oggie Wentworth.

MILTON

Ladies: 4-ball betterball: 1 Linda Glossop/Jodi Peggs 42pts, 2 Christine Macleod/Janet Goodall 41.

NENE PARK

Men: AFH OoM Medal: Division One: 1 Archie Hall 80/71, 2 Nathan Hall 79/72, 3 Jack Baxter 81/72. Division Two: 1 Chris Allen 88/69, 2 Trevor Smith 93/71 3 Adam Knight 87/72.

Ladies: May stableford TW: Division One: 1 Liz Norfolk 37pts, 2 Louise Fisher 37, Maggie Davey 34. Division Two: 1 Bridget Sowell 41pts, 2 Carol Alban 36, 3 Michelle Gourdie 36.

Seniors: May Medal TW: Division One: 1 John Devine 77/66, 2 Yim Kong 85/69, 3 Huw West 82/69. Division Two: 1 Gary Haynes 99/63, 2 Robert Gooding 93/66, 3 Alan Rolf 90/68.

DARTS

Ladies Clubs League

Standings: 1 Boulevard B P21 28pts, 2 YRBL P22 28pts, 3 Parkway P21 26pts, 4 PSL P21 26pts, 5 Boulevard C P21 26pts, 6 Boulevard A P22 18pts, 7 Boulevard D P20 0pts.

Results: PSL 5, YRBL 2; Boulevard A 5, Boulevard D 2; Boulevard C 4, Parkway 3.

High scores: 146 N. Allaway (Parkway); 125 M. Clark (YRBL); 121 P. Warburton (PSL); 110 J. Allaway (Parkway), B. Campbell (YRBL); 108 C. Teat (Boulevard C), 103 L. Reeves (Parkway); 102 C. Vickovic (Boulevard D), M. Woods (PSL); 100 L. Reeves (Parkway).

MIxed Pairs League

Standings: 1 Farcet P3 17pts, 2 Boule B P2 14pts, 3 Boulevard Bail Bonds P3 12pts, 4 Boulevard Believers P3 11pts, 5 Apple Cart P3 2pts.

Results: Apple Cart 1, Boule B 5; Boulevard Believers 1, Boulevard Bail Bonds 5.

High scores: Dennis Harbour (Boule B) 140, 123, 100; Damian Harbour (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 140, 100 x 3; Richie Line (Boule B) 125, 100; Amelia Milton (Boule B) 121; Graham Cooke (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 121; Steve Townsend (Boulevard Believers) 119; Chris Williams (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 117; Tracey Holland (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 106; Sean Leedell (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 100 x 3.

High Finish: Dennis Harbour 134.