Burton boxes his way into a National semi-final, plus the latest from local rugby union, darts and golf
Burton won his quarter-final at 52kg against Reon Powell from Croydon in Feltham, West London in devastating style forcing a standing eight count and then a stoppage after a classy front-foot performance.
Top Yard twins Amos and Andra Hoyland were in quarter-final action, but failed to progress. Both had tough bouts with Amos unlucky to not have got the decision in his favour. Andra put in a respectable performance against the competition favourite in what was also a very close bout.
RUGBY UNION Captain Kian Herring netted a hat-trick of tries as Peterborough Rugby Club Under 14 boys finished their season with a 31-27 win over Sleaford at Fengate.
Malley Ainley added two tries while conversions were kicked by Harry Rickard and George Long as the team delivered an excellent all-round performance.
The match took place during the club’s President’s Weekend celebrations.
GOLF
Results from around the local clubs...
ELTON FURZE
Seniors: Stableford team: 1 S. Dibble/P. Bolden/S. Wade, 2 D. Gibbs/K Huntley/T Hunter, 3 J. Mackle/I. Simpson/J. Page.
Mixed: Beijing Trophy pairs betterball: 1 L. Taylor/P. Morris, 2 C. Farrance/I. Vohra, 3 K. Huntly/T. Hunter
Ladies: Stableford team: 1 Carla Myhill/Helen Shaw/Liz Titheridge, 2 Mel Steel/Heather Bayliss/Kate Martin, 3 Belinda Uckermann/Karen Mason/Oggie Wentworth.
MILTON
Ladies: 4-ball betterball: 1 Linda Glossop/Jodi Peggs 42pts, 2 Christine Macleod/Janet Goodall 41.
NENE PARK
Men: AFH OoM Medal: Division One: 1 Archie Hall 80/71, 2 Nathan Hall 79/72, 3 Jack Baxter 81/72. Division Two: 1 Chris Allen 88/69, 2 Trevor Smith 93/71 3 Adam Knight 87/72.
Ladies: May stableford TW: Division One: 1 Liz Norfolk 37pts, 2 Louise Fisher 37, Maggie Davey 34. Division Two: 1 Bridget Sowell 41pts, 2 Carol Alban 36, 3 Michelle Gourdie 36.
Seniors: May Medal TW: Division One: 1 John Devine 77/66, 2 Yim Kong 85/69, 3 Huw West 82/69. Division Two: 1 Gary Haynes 99/63, 2 Robert Gooding 93/66, 3 Alan Rolf 90/68.
DARTS
Ladies Clubs League
Standings: 1 Boulevard B P21 28pts, 2 YRBL P22 28pts, 3 Parkway P21 26pts, 4 PSL P21 26pts, 5 Boulevard C P21 26pts, 6 Boulevard A P22 18pts, 7 Boulevard D P20 0pts.
Results: PSL 5, YRBL 2; Boulevard A 5, Boulevard D 2; Boulevard C 4, Parkway 3.
High scores: 146 N. Allaway (Parkway); 125 M. Clark (YRBL); 121 P. Warburton (PSL); 110 J. Allaway (Parkway), B. Campbell (YRBL); 108 C. Teat (Boulevard C), 103 L. Reeves (Parkway); 102 C. Vickovic (Boulevard D), M. Woods (PSL); 100 L. Reeves (Parkway).
MIxed Pairs League
Standings: 1 Farcet P3 17pts, 2 Boule B P2 14pts, 3 Boulevard Bail Bonds P3 12pts, 4 Boulevard Believers P3 11pts, 5 Apple Cart P3 2pts.
Results: Apple Cart 1, Boule B 5; Boulevard Believers 1, Boulevard Bail Bonds 5.
High scores: Dennis Harbour (Boule B) 140, 123, 100; Damian Harbour (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 140, 100 x 3; Richie Line (Boule B) 125, 100; Amelia Milton (Boule B) 121; Graham Cooke (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 121; Steve Townsend (Boulevard Believers) 119; Chris Williams (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 117; Tracey Holland (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 106; Sean Leedell (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 100 x 3.
High Finish: Dennis Harbour 134.
