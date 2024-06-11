Bumper haul of national medals for young Archway aces

By Alan Swann
Published 11th Jun 2024, 10:37 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2024, 10:37 BST
The Archway youngsters show off their national prizes.The Archway youngsters show off their national prizes.
The Archway youngsters show off their national prizes.
​Seven young players from the city-based Archway Club won an incredible 15 medals between them at Table Tennis England’s National Championships at Wolverhampton.

Club members won three golds, five silvers and seven bronze medals.

​Outstanding performances came from eight year-old Cindy Xiao who won the Girls U10 singles title, and was runner-up in the U11 singles to clubmate Amber Lemon

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Amber also teamed up with teammate Hannah Saunders to win the U12 doubles, while Hannah was also a beaten finalist in the U12 singles event.

Cindy Xiao on top of the podium.Cindy Xiao on top of the podium.
Cindy Xiao on top of the podium.

Other medal winners…

Under 19 boys bronze, Jayden Chen; Under 11 boys silver Lihao Chen; Under 12 girls bronze Amber Lemmon; Under 12 boys bronze Zihan Lin; Under 12 boys doubles silver Zihan Lin & Lewis Wu; Under 12 doubles bronze Lihao Chen & Jayden Chen; Under 13 girls bronze Hannah Saunders; Under 13 girls doubles bronze Hannah Saunders & Amber Lemmon; Under 13 boys bronze Lewis Wu; Under 13 boys doubles silver Lewis Wu & Zihan Lin.

RECRUITMENT

Archway are aiming to recruit 12 new junior players to train and receive coaching at their Lincoln Road base to be future champions, and interested parties should contact Adam Jepson on 07584 916744.