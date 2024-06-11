Bumper haul of national medals for young Archway aces

The Archway youngsters show off their national prizes.

​Seven young players from the city-based Archway Club won an incredible 15 medals between them at Table Tennis England’s National Championships at Wolverhampton.

Club members won three golds, five silvers and seven bronze medals.

​Outstanding performances came from eight year-old Cindy Xiao who won the Girls U10 singles title, and was runner-up in the U11 singles to clubmate Amber Lemon

Amber also teamed up with teammate Hannah Saunders to win the U12 doubles, while Hannah was also a beaten finalist in the U12 singles event.

Cindy Xiao on top of the podium.

Other medal winners…

Under 19 boys bronze, Jayden Chen; Under 11 boys silver Lihao Chen; Under 12 girls bronze Amber Lemmon; Under 12 boys bronze Zihan Lin; Under 12 boys doubles silver Zihan Lin & Lewis Wu; Under 12 doubles bronze Lihao Chen & Jayden Chen; Under 13 girls bronze Hannah Saunders; Under 13 girls doubles bronze Hannah Saunders & Amber Lemmon; Under 13 boys bronze Lewis Wu; Under 13 boys doubles silver Lewis Wu & Zihan Lin.

