Bumper haul of national medals for young Archway aces
Club members won three golds, five silvers and seven bronze medals.
Outstanding performances came from eight year-old Cindy Xiao who won the Girls U10 singles title, and was runner-up in the U11 singles to clubmate Amber Lemon
Amber also teamed up with teammate Hannah Saunders to win the U12 doubles, while Hannah was also a beaten finalist in the U12 singles event.
Other medal winners…
Under 19 boys bronze, Jayden Chen; Under 11 boys silver Lihao Chen; Under 12 girls bronze Amber Lemmon; Under 12 boys bronze Zihan Lin; Under 12 boys doubles silver Zihan Lin & Lewis Wu; Under 12 doubles bronze Lihao Chen & Jayden Chen; Under 13 girls bronze Hannah Saunders; Under 13 girls doubles bronze Hannah Saunders & Amber Lemmon; Under 13 boys bronze Lewis Wu; Under 13 boys doubles silver Lewis Wu & Zihan Lin.
RECRUITMENT
Archway are aiming to recruit 12 new junior players to train and receive coaching at their Lincoln Road base to be future champions, and interested parties should contact Adam Jepson on 07584 916744.