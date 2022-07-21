Bronze medals at British Junior Rowing Championships for Peterborough City stars

Emily Fitzjohn and Emma Calver in the Women’s J15 double.

The event took place at the National Rowing Centre at Holme Pierrepoint in Nottingham with younger crews in the category J15 and below racing over a 1000 metre course, and crews aged J16 and above racing over a 2000 metre course.

The crew on the medal podium was a composite crew of Alice Dovey, Ella Darrington and Devonne Piccaver from Peterborough City, who joined Sophie Pepper from Bewl Bridge Rowing Club to place third out of 17 crews in the time trial round then went on to secure a bronze medal in the A final in the Women’s J18 coxless quads event.

Darrington also reached the A final in her J18 single after placing fifth in time trials out of 29 crews which was just three seconds off the top three crews.

Bronze medalists Devonne Piccaver, Ella Darrington, Sophie Pepper (Bewl Bridge Rowing Club) and Alice Dovey.

She then went on to place sixth in the A final, while crew mate Piccaver did well to place 11th overall in the same event.

The Women's J15 double of Emma Calver and Emily Fitzjohn did exceedingly well to place fourth out of 38 crews in the time trials, just a second from third position and five seconds from Globe in the top spot. In the A final they crossed the line in fifth position, just two seconds behind Chester-Le-Street Amateur Rowing Club in fourth.

James Garfield and James Ryder did well in the J16 pairs event, finishing 6th in the time trial then sixth in the A final.

In the J18 singles event, Matt Hand placed 12th out of 42 crews in the time trials then had an even better result in the B final finishing second which placed him eighth overall. He was only 0.26 seconds from winning his B final.

The J15 double of Oliver Barbour and Sergio Read Moreira Lima placed ninth out of 33 crews in the time trials, just three seconds from qualifying for the A final.

In the B final they placed second with a time of 4:00.1, just four seconds behind Weybridge RC in first place.