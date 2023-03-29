British bareknuckle boxing title eludes Harley, but Reffell claims excellent win

Callan Harley (right) in action.

​Harley, from Paston, was bidding to become the city’s first champion in the sport when he faced Jonny Jones in front of a sell-out crowd of 3,000, with millions more watching this fast-growing sport around the world.

He was beaten on points after a brave challenge, but won a lot of fans with his gutsy display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The referee gave him four counts, but each time Harley got up and kept fighting back.

Martin Reffell (right).

He enjoyed his best moment in the fifth and last round, finding the Welshman’s jaw with a perfectly-placed right hand.

Jones took the shot well and deserved his unanimous points decision, but Harley made an impression on everyone watching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gym mate Martin Reffell put on an impressive display in his fight.

Jonny Lawson is a veteran of bareknuckle boxing who’s never been stopped, but Reffell, from Orton, gave him one of the hardest nights of his career.

Reffell simply didn’t leave Lawson alone from first bell to last. He got on the Irishman’s chest, let his hands go and most of the punches Reffell threw found their target. Reffell was effective to the body and Lawson was soon gulping in air.

Commentators fancied Reffell may become the first to stop him, but Lawson clung on bravely and was able to get through to the final bell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad