Peterborough City rowers at the National Schools Championships.

​Darrington competed in the Girls Championship event over 2,000m and, after finishing fourth out of 49 entries in the time trial qualification race, she improved to finish third in the final in a time of 8.33 which was four seconds ahead of fourth place.

Darrington had finished behind her main rival for bronze in the time trial so was delighted to overturn the form in the final.

Club mate Alice Dovey also competed in the singles event and did well to place 6th in the C final.

Emma Calver and Devonne Piccaver on the Olympic Dorney Lake.

Eleven City crews took part in the elite competition over 1,000m and 2,000m courses and others also performed with great credit.

The J15 girls quad of Jaasmin Chesher, Emma Dennis, Evelina Xanthropoulou, Anouk Bosma and cox Hannah Fitzjohn placed 3rd in the B final.

The J14 boys quad of Roland Christopher, Billy Hynes, Lewis Barbour, Leo Esposito and cox Erin Ansell-Crook also did well to place 3rd in the C final.

Two other City crews did exceedingly well to qualify for an A Final.

Ella Darrington

Emma Calver and Devonne Piccaver competed in the Womens Championship doubles event, placing 6th in the time trials out of 34 crews, and then they went on to place 5th overall in the A final, 2 seconds ahead of a Tideway scullers crew in 6th.

Bert Papworth and Matt Hand placed 7th in the Championship Doubles time trials before finishing 6th overall in the A final.

Sergio Read Moreira Lima and Oliver Barber placed first (Open J16 double) placed first in their C Final.

Other C Final results: Olivia Agyapong, Emilia Bramwell, Esme Gilbert and Kaia Campo placed 5th (Womens J16 coxless quad) and Erin Ansell-Crook, Wiktoria Szubzda, Sophie Bicknell, Lottie Tasker placed 6th (Girls Championship coxless quad).

**Peterborough City's Spring Regatta takes place at Thorpe Meadows this weekend with a full programme of racing taking place from 8.30am on Saturday and Sunday.

***City’s popular Junior Regatta is scheduled for Saturday, June 24.