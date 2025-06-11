Brilliant Brandon's Paris best puts World Championships in range

Brandon Ballard in action in Paris.

​Brandon Ballard ran a massive personal best (PB) in the Paris World Para Athletics Grand Prix to earn himself a qualifying time for the Para World Championship which takes place in New Delhi, India this autumn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Orton-based Hunts AC star, who represents Ireland, clocked a time of 3:57.03, an improvement of over four seconds on his previous fastest time. He finished runner-up in a star-studded field in the F20 category for athletes with an intellectual impairment.

Ballard currently sits at number five in the Para World rankings for 1,500m, and he has a few more races to come before a July meeting when Ireland will pick their World Championship team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coach Denise Korkmaz said “ Brandon has trained very hard to get where he is and is an inspirational young man to other athletes. Not Just para athletes, but everyone.

"He has shown that if you have a goal and work hard for it you can achieve great things.”