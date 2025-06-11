Brilliant Brandon's Paris best puts World Championships in range
The Orton-based Hunts AC star, who represents Ireland, clocked a time of 3:57.03, an improvement of over four seconds on his previous fastest time. He finished runner-up in a star-studded field in the F20 category for athletes with an intellectual impairment.
Ballard currently sits at number five in the Para World rankings for 1,500m, and he has a few more races to come before a July meeting when Ireland will pick their World Championship team.
Coach Denise Korkmaz said “ Brandon has trained very hard to get where he is and is an inspirational young man to other athletes. Not Just para athletes, but everyone.
"He has shown that if you have a goal and work hard for it you can achieve great things.”