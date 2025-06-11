Brilliant Brandon's Paris best puts World Championships in range

By Barry Warne
Published 11th Jun 2025, 11:00 BST
Brandon Ballard in action in Paris.Brandon Ballard in action in Paris.
Brandon Ballard in action in Paris.
​Brandon Ballard ran a massive personal best (PB) in the Paris World Para Athletics Grand Prix to earn himself a qualifying time for the Para World Championship which takes place in New Delhi, India this autumn.

​The Orton-based Hunts AC star, who represents Ireland, clocked a time of 3:57.03, an improvement of over four seconds on his previous fastest time. He finished runner-up in a star-studded field in the F20 category for athletes with an intellectual impairment.

Ballard currently sits at number five in the Para World rankings for 1,500m, and he has a few more races to come before a July meeting when Ireland will pick their World Championship team.

Coach Denise Korkmaz said “ Brandon has trained very hard to get where he is and is an inspirational young man to other athletes. Not Just para athletes, but everyone.

"He has shown that if you have a goal and work hard for it you can achieve great things.”

