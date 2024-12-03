Brilliant boxing brothers have now conquered Wales

​The Hussain brothers delivered another double dose of boxing brilliance to lift prestigious titles.

​Jacob and Zayne Hussain were both in outstanding form at the Welsh International Warehouse Boxcup in Neath.

Younger brother Zayne (11) had to take on the current Welsh National Champion in his final at 42kg, but he rose to the occasion to claim a unanimous points win.

From the first bell he kept it long with straight punches to seal the first round.

Zayne and Jacob Hussain with coaches Omar Shaheen & Shaz Hussain.

In the second round, bolstered by words of encouragement from his cornermen Omar Shaheen and Shaz Hussain, he showed how to mix it up by going back and forward, side to side, with straight shots.

On the backfoot he was pinging in backhand uppercuts and check hooks leaving his opponent needing a huge third round to have a chance.

But Zayne followed instructions to the letter by sitting back and picking his punches to win comfortably.

Jacob (13), aka ‘The Silent Assassin’, had to win a semi-final which he did easily, silencing the home crowd with his skills to win every round.

That meant a sixth Box Cup final in a row and he owned the ring by staying on the front foot, triggering his opponent with clever feints and delivering back hands and hooks in the final 30 seconds of every round.

A comfortable points verdict was inevitable for a youngster who has now won 12 fights on the spin.

The brothers attend Jack Hunt School who kindly gave them time off to box. They fight for the Pound 4 Pound Club in Walsall.