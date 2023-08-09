News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Brilliant BMX bronze at the World Championships for 'Jumping Jess'

​Peterborough BMX club racer Jess Marriott picked up a brilliant bronze medal at the UCL World Championship event in Glasgow.
By Alan Swann
Published 9th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Jess Marriott at the UCL World Championships in Glasgow.Jess Marriott at the UCL World Championships in Glasgow.
Jess Marriott at the UCL World Championships in Glasgow.

​’Jumping Jess’ finished third in the Female 13 race to better her positiion in the same event in France last year by one place.

Clubmate Leah Pearson also rode well in the 50+ female cruiser (a cruiser is a BMX with 24” wheels) event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She reached the semi-final and was in a top four position at the first corner before being pushed back to 6th to just miss out on a place in the final.

Club coach Darren Thompson and son Alfie Thompson both went well in their events, but just fell short of the quarter-finals.

And Richard Ellis made it through the heats, but narrowly missed out on quarter finals with a 6th place finish.

Anyone interested in BMX racing can contact the club on Facebook and Instagram to book an induction taster session.

Related topics:Glasgow