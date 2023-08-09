Brilliant BMX bronze at the World Championships for 'Jumping Jess'

Jess Marriott at the UCL World Championships in Glasgow.

​’Jumping Jess’ finished third in the Female 13 race to better her positiion in the same event in France last year by one place.

Clubmate Leah Pearson also rode well in the 50+ female cruiser (a cruiser is a BMX with 24” wheels) event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She reached the semi-final and was in a top four position at the first corner before being pushed back to 6th to just miss out on a place in the final.

Club coach Darren Thompson and son Alfie Thompson both went well in their events, but just fell short of the quarter-finals.

And Richard Ellis made it through the heats, but narrowly missed out on quarter finals with a 6th place finish.