Brian plodded and snaked his way to victory, Fenland 10 round-up, Frostbite League race this weekend

Corleys led a Bushfield Joggers one-two, crossing the line in a time of 1:21.03, two minutes ahead of Scott Meadows who had finished first in Saturday's parkrun at the same venue.

FENLAND 10

Steve Wilkinson of Peterborough & Nene Valley AC finished 6th in the Fenland 10 with a time of 58:50.

​A stiff breeze blowing across the flat course, which started and finished at West Walton, made for testing conditions.

Despite this several other local athletes also enjoyed good runs, and PANVAC's Alex Curtis was amongst them placing 12th with a 61.57 clocking.

Peterborough based Hunts AC athletes Dylan Tomaselli and his dad Duane battled it out for family bragging rights.

It was Dylan who took the honours, placing 13th in a time of 62:05 with Duane crossing the line in 17th almost a minute behind his son.

Yaxley's Carl Baron finished 31st with a time of 66.14.

Kelly Maddy of Thorney was the 7th lady in a time of 72.45 with Bushfield's Becky Whitton 11th in 78:57.

Werrington Jogger Roger Sayer was the leading over 70 with a time of 87.55.

FROSTBITE LEAGUE

The second race in the popular winter series takes place at Ferry Meadows on Sunday.

The 5-mile race senior race starts at 10.30am with the junior race commencing 45 minutes earlier at 9.45am.

The first race in the series at St Neots was the 200th edition and was won by Orton-based Huntingdon AC athlete Isaac Ellard.

There was a terrific turnout of 119 juniors and 438 seniors. Hunts AC took the team honours in both events with Yaxley Runners and PANVAC posting third-place finishes.