Brett’s showdown with a six-time World Indoor Bowls champion
Local bowler Nicky Brett faces a showdown tomorrow (Thursday, January, 20) with record six-time winner Alex Marshall in the last 16 of the World Indoor Singles Championship at the Potters Resort in Norfolk,
Former champion Brett, the number two seed who missed last year’s event through injury, defeated American qualifier Loren Dion 9-4, 10-4 in the opening round at the weekend to set up this intriguing clash.
Scottish ace Marshall, now seeded 15, may not be the force of old on the famous portable rink, but he’s still a dangerous opponent who on his day could easily upset the applecart.
Brett’s match follows the ladies singles final and will feature in the BBC 2 live coverage which starts at 1.00pm.
The prospect for Brett if successful could be a quarter-final tie tomorrow (Friday) night against his long-time pairs partner Greg Harlow, who faces Welshman Jason Greenslade in the second round.
Brett’s hopes of spending a little more competitive time on the blue carpet in preparation for his singles title bid were dashed in the opening round of the mixed pairs.
Brett and England’s Sophie Tolchard as crashed out 12-2, 9-1 to another home pairing in Katherine Rednall and Robert Paxton.