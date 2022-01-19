Brett’s showdown with a six-time World Indoor Bowls champion

Former champion Brett, the number two seed who missed last year’s event through injury, defeated American qualifier Loren Dion 9-4, 10-4 in the opening round at the weekend to set up this intriguing clash.

Scottish ace Marshall, now seeded 15, may not be the force of old on the famous portable rink, but he’s still a dangerous opponent who on his day could easily upset the applecart.

Brett’s match follows the ladies singles final and will feature in the BBC 2 live coverage which starts at 1.00pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prospect for Brett if successful could be a quarter-final tie tomorrow (Friday) night against his long-time pairs partner Greg Harlow, who faces Welshman Jason Greenslade in the second round.

Brett’s hopes of spending a little more competitive time on the blue carpet in preparation for his singles title bid were dashed in the opening round of the mixed pairs.