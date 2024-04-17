Brett beaten in National Indoor Final, local bowlers chase multiple titles next week

Nick Brett in action. Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.

​Brett, with Huntingdon colleagues Andy Ware and Lewis Baker, was beaten 16-15 in the final by a Torquay trio skipped by Jamie Walker.

Walker had also been responsible for Brett's semi-final defeat in the fours earlier in the week.

COUNTY BOWLS

Chris Ford. Photo David Lowndes.

Northants bowlers head to Lincoln next week in their quest for English Bowling Federation National Indoor titles.

Both Chris Ford and Stephen Harris will be chasing title hat-tricks, while 14-year-old Ollie Jeapes has a double in his sights, including regaining the under 25 singles title.

The Championships get under way on Monday (April 22) with the women's county executive competition for the Harry Carver Trophy and closes the following weekend when Northants men will be bidding to win the Derbyshire Trophy indoor county championship for only the fourth time when they face Notts.

Men's county president Martyn Dolby will also be hoping his team of executives can retain the Eversley Trophy, also on the following weekend.

P’BORO LEAGUE

The Peterborough League programme gets under way next Tuesday (April 23), weather permitting, with matches in the Club 55 League

It’s a nine-team Division One this season with two each from Whittlesey and Yaxley.