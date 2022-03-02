Bragging rights from Braga belong to masterful Andrea

Jenkins won the over 45s weighted throw gold with a British age group record distance of 14.82m. This was her best throw since her European Masters winning distance of 15.23 in 2017 and it is the fourth time Jenkins has won a European weighted throw gold. She has also picked up one world championship gold at the event, along with three silvers. In addition, Jenkins also picked up hammer silver in Braga with a throw of 42.06m.