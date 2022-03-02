Bragging rights from Braga belong to masterful Andrea
Andrea Jenkins of Peterborough & Nene Valley Athletic Club flew back from Portugal with the bragging rights after winning a gold and a silver medal at the European Masters Athletics Championship in Braga.
Jenkins won the over 45s weighted throw gold with a British age group record distance of 14.82m. This was her best throw since her European Masters winning distance of 15.23 in 2017 and it is the fourth time Jenkins has won a European weighted throw gold. She has also picked up one world championship gold at the event, along with three silvers. In addition, Jenkins also picked up hammer silver in Braga with a throw of 42.06m.
Matthew Dalton finished eighth in the over 40s pentathlon with a total of 2421 points. The highlight was 9.85 60m hurdles in which he placed third out of the 12 competitors.