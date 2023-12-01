City boxer Charlie Crane (right) in action in Poland.

The city club’s young stars, and a fighter from the Eastern European Boxing Centre in Peterborough, took part in six competition bouts against home fighters and one exhibition contest.

Kian Aragosa and brothers Alfie and Reggie Barker were the Police winners, while there was also a draw for Joshua Hall.

That was enough to give the visitors an overall match win to claim the trophy from what will now be an annual event.

Police club fighter Alfie Baker (left) in action in Poland.

Kian Aragosa (13)

The Nene Park Academy pupil boxed brilliantly to win his 42kg contest comfortably on points. Kian forced the pace against a tricky southpaw counter puncher and won every exchange.

Reggie Baker (14)

The Stanground Academy youngster won his 49kg fight easily on points. Reggie started well and really stepped up a gear in the final two rounds. He showed his ring craft and controlled the fight very well, while landing devastating power shots in every round.

Alfie Baker (17)

The Nene Park Academy student looked in for a tough night against a powerhouse front foot fighter in an 80kg contest. But Alfie controlled the pace with his long jab against a shorter fighter. Alfie landed quality combinations to the head and body as well as lovely uppercuts. Alfie forced a standing eight count in the third round to claim a comfortable points win.

Charlie Crane (20)

The Police Club man boxed very well against another tough well-schooled Polish fighter, who was also very experienced, at 72kg. Both fighters played carefully in the first two rounds, but Charlie dominated the third round with quality power combinations to the head and body. It was a surprise therefore when the points decision went to the home boxer.

Joshua Hall (19)

Josh, from the European Boxing Centre in Peterborough, became embroiled in a quality toe-to-toe battle at middleweight. Josh dominated the pace of the bout and from the outside this looked like an easy win for him, but a draw was the official verdict.

Mohammad Ihtishaam (20)

The Police Club puncher delivered a very impressive first round in an 80kg fight thanks to some quality counter punching and awesome power shots. But this was his first 3 x 3 minutes fight and the pace just crept up on him as did a suspected broken nose enabling his talented Polish opponent to pinch a close points win.

Bryan Jozek (16)

The Peterborough Regional College student dominated every round with quality skills on the front and back foot in the exhibition contest.

"This really was a very well organised event and a great experience for all the Peterborough fighters,” Police Club coach Chris Baker said.