Peterborough Police Boxing Club's Reggie Baker picked up a gold medal at the Ed Bilbey Box Cup in Grantham.

The 15 year-old went straight through to the under 52kg Open final where he clashed with a well-schooled fighter from Heart of England BC.

But Baker dominated every round with skilful counter punches and great work on the inside to claim a well deserved gold medal.

National champion and brother Alfie Baker also came away with a gold medal by way of a walkover as all his opponents pulled out!

Clubmates Josh Hall and Alfie Pearce were also in action. Hall put in a good shift, but just came up short in his quarter-final against a fighter who went onto win gold.

Pearce took part in a spectacular toe-to-toe contest between two big punchers and lost narrowly in a semi-final which could easily have gone either way. Again the winner went on to win gold after stopping his opponent in the final.

At the Fenland Sparta ABC show in Chatteris there were three police fighters in action. Martin Owen McDonagh (11) showed his dominance in a quality skills bout.

