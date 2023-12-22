Bowls teams warned go up or suffer the consequences!
In recent seasons some clubs had refused promotion either because they felt they were not strong enough for the higher division or they had other commitments on the night they would have been expected to play, but there was nothing in the League's statute book to deal with such an eventuality.
Now clubs refusing promotion will remain in the same division, but will be docked two points per game the following season, which in most cases would amount to a total deduction of 32 points and the promotion place offered to the third or fourth placed team.
In his final report as fixture secretary, Tony Coe reported that last season had been the most successful for the least number of fixtures being postponed.
He also pointed out that seven new teams were being admitted to the League next season - two in the Club 55 League, four in the Midweek League and one in the Weekend League - and there were two withdrawals.
After eight years in the role Coe handed over the fixture secretary's role to committee member Terry Stratton, while Brian Davis, another committee member, takes over as Weekend League results rep from the late Keith Brown.
President Angela Turner handed in her chain of office, but at present the League have no one ready to step into her shoes.
Melvyn Beck remains as chairman while Andy Cox continues his dual role as secretary/treasurer. Robert Heath is a new addition to the management committee..