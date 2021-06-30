BOWLS ROUND-UP: Hat-trick of finals for Chloe, Northants flop on return to county action and the latest news from around the rinks

Tristan Morton.

Rebecca Moorbey, who lost to Brett in the four-bowl singles final having beaten the experienced Catherine Popple in the semi-finals, will accompany her in the junior singles.

Tristan Morton (Parkway) qualified for the men’s four-bowl singles after beating Joe Randall (Brampton) 21-7 in the final, but he was pushed all the way by Toby Furzeland (Sawtry) in his semi-final (21-20). Furzeland has qualified for the men’s junior singles.

Full results service at www.huntsbowls.co.uk.

** After waiting two years to resume county team bowling, both Northants Bowling Federation teams’ return was all too brief as they lost in the opening round of the English Bowling Federation’s Adams and Newton Trophy competitions.

They were beaten in both knockout tournaments by Hunts, with the Adams team crashing 195-145 at St Ives, and the Newton team going down 177-154 at Langtoft Pearl.

The Adams team managed only one rink win via the rink of Martyn Dolby, while the Newton side had two successes, with the rinks of Tom Newman and Alec Emery turning early deficits into comfortable victories.

RESULTS: ADAMS TROPHY

Hunts bt Northants 195-145 (Northants rinks only): Graham Agger, Adam Warrington Martyn Dolby won 31-22; Nick Wilkie Ally McNaughton, Martin Welsford lost 27-26; Jeff Clipston, Michael Humphreys, John Earl lost 39-19; Roger Stevens, Mick Linnell, Peter Brown lost 40-25; Bob Warters, Tony Scarr, Roger Martin lost 37-21; Richard Allam, Dusty Miller, Paul Bailey lost 30-23.

NEWTON TROPHY

Hunts bt Northants 177-154 (Northants rinks only): Alan Keen-Robertson, Phil Afford, Tom Newman won 36-25; Dave Corney, Mick Greaves, Alec Emery won 32-24; Darren Middleton, Brian Swann, Sam Downs lost 42-19; Jim Ruddy, Barry Sharman, Kevin Vinter lost 31-19; Andrew Grief, Peter Jessop, Zack Brown lost 25-21; Malcolm Mann, Dick Ford, John Holroyd lost 30-27.

** Hunts were knocked out in the preliminary round of the Balcomb Trophy, the men’s double rink championship, 47-30 by Herts.

County results at www.northantsbowlingfederation.co.uk.

** The semi-final line-up in the Northants Bowling Federation’s Dan Duffy Trophy, the county club championship, is holders Blackstones against Whittlesey Manor with Parkway hosting Crowland.

** In the Peterborough League’s Mick Lewin Trophy, the Club 55 KO Cup, there were first round wins for West Ward Lions, Longthorpe, Whittlesey Manor A and Werrington, who upset Premier Division side Peterborough & District.

Latest results and tables at www.bowls-league.com.