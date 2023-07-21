Bowlers chasing hat-trick of titles at Northants Federation Finals

Emma Providence is in three Northants County Finals.

​Former national winners Les Sharp and Gill King (Yaxley) defend their senior mixed pairs crown, while Angela Cox (Langtoft) and Melvyn Beck (Whittlesey Manor) bid to retain their respective secretary singles titles.

Ann Holmes (Stamford) seeks to retain the 3b triples but with two different players in Chrissie Baker and Sue Seed, and, ironically, one of her team-mates from last year, Moira Holroyd, is in opposition this time in an all-Stamford final.

All the county winners will represent Northants in the national finals at Skegness next month.

Gill King (left) and Les Sharp.

TIMETABLE

(10.00am)

Men's vet singles: Graham Agger (Whittlesey Manor) v Kevin Vinter (Stamford); Men's 2b singles: Roger Stevens v Michael Jeapes (Parkway); Men's 3b triples: Adam Emery, Ean & Tristan Morton (Parkway) v Steve Roden, Steve Lander, Peter Brown (Whittlesey Manor); Ladies 4b singles: Angela Cox v Emma Providence; Ladies Champion of Champions: Ann Northen (Langtoft) v Joy Winfeld (Deeping).

Noon

Men's senior pairs: Tony Scarr & Trevor Collins (Parkway) v John Suffling & Bob Warters (Ketton); Mixed triples: Sophie Morton, Simon Law, Tristan Morton (Parkway) v Stuart Agger, Lynne Betts, Peter Brown (Whittlesey Manor); Men's pairs: Roger Stevens & Tom Newman (Whittlesey Manor) v Sam Downs & Paul Buckley (Blackstones); Ladies senior singles: Sue Moir (Langtoft) v Helen Tilley (Ketton); Senior mixed pairs: Sue Seed & Kevin Vinter (Stamford) v Les Sharp & Gill King; Ladies 2b triples: S. Wilson, Linda Kemp, Emma Providence (Market Deeping) v Elizabeth Wallace, Moira Holroyd, Chris Ford (Stamford).

2.00pm

Ladies secretary singles: Terri Handley (County) v Angela Cox; Men's secretary singles: Melvyn Beck v Mike Ramsden (Empingham); Men's 4b singles: Paul Dalliday (Parkway) v Andrew Cooper (Yaxley); Mixed pairs: Mitch Willoughby & Ally McNaughton (Wittering) v Katie Bailey & John Earl (Blackstones); Ladies 2b singles: Valerie Du'Kett (Ketton) v Karen Porter (Crowland).

4.00pm

Ladies pairs: Carol Warters & Shirley Suffling (Ketton) v Linda Kemp & Emma Providence (Market Deeping); Ladies 3b triples: Chrissie Baker, Sue Seed, Ann Holmes (Stamford) v Elizabeth Wallace, Moira Holroyd, Chris Ford (Stamford); Ladies senior pairs: Ann White & Sue Moir (Langtoft) v Vivienne Hempsell & Gill King (Yaxley); Men's 2b triples: Mike Robertson, Tony Scarr, Trevor Collins (Parkway) v Roger Stevens, Tom Newman, Peter Brown (Whittlesey Manor).

**Sophie Morton, who plays for both the Parkway and Sawtry clubs, has qualified for the Bowls England finals at Leamington next month after winning the Hunts two-bowl singles title at her Parkway rink.

Representing Hunts in the under 25 singles at Leamington will be Toby Furzeland and Sam Brugnoli.