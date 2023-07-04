The clash was brought to a halt after Heat Ten with the Crendon Panthers trailing 37-23 - a result which stands under the rules and regulations.

Peterborough found themselves 14 points down with seven heats gone having failed to register a single race winner.

But as they started to improve, the rain came down.

Panthers team boss Rob Lyon

Richie Worrall became the first Panther to take the chequered flag in Heat Eight as the rain shower struck before Vadim Tarasenko and Hans Andersen combined for a 4-2 in Heat Nine as conditions began to worsen.

Home No.1 Jack Holder passed Ben Cook to win Heat Ten - but the completion of that race saw both sets of riders gather in their groups with a decision made to abandon proceedings.

Said Lyon: “I said to my guys that your safety is my concern and I need a collective view on what your thoughts are moving forward.

“There was a majority vote that they felt it was unsafe to continue and I think the Sheffield boys felt it was a similar situation.

“The referee made a call based on that information; the track was rideable but not raceable and it was a shame.

“You only had to see Adam Ellis’ goggles after Heat Nine and he couldn’t see a thing.

“These bikes these days are difficult at the best of times, they ride them so you have to take into consideration their views.

“It’s hard on the fans, I get that, it was a difficult call but I think it was the right decision.”

The second of three straight away fixtures sees the Crendon Panthers head to Leicester this Thursday (July 6, 7.30).

SHEFFIELD 37: Jack Holder 9, Josh Pickering 7+1, Tobiasz Musielak 6, Kyle Howarth 5, Adam Ellis 4, Dan Gilkes 4, Lewis Kerr 2+1.

PETERBOROUGH 23: Richie Worrall 6, Vadim Tarasenko 5, Hans Andersen 5, Benjamin Basso 4, Ben Cook 2, Niels-Kristian Iversen 1+1, Jordan Jenkins 0.Abandoned after Heat 10 (Rain) – Result stands