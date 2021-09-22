Bold move from Peterborough Panthers as they will choose to play current Premiership leaders Wolverhampton in the play-offs

Action from Panthers v Wolves last month.

Both Panthers and Wolverhampton have revealed they will pick each other regardless of who finishes top of the table at 10pm on Thursday night.

Rob Lyon’s men still have to race King’s Lynn at the Showground that night and a win confirms them as league leaders heading into the play-offs.

They will go to Wolverhampton’s Monmore Green Stadium next Monday, September 27, before heading back to the East of England Arena for the return leg seven days later, October 4.

Team boss Rob Lyon said: “If we finish top there is a case for each of the other three teams in the play-offs for us to justify selecting them.

“However, we have been looking at this long and hard over the last week or so and decided to pick Wolverhampton as semi-final opponents should it be our decision to do so.

“I know they have been a fabulous team this season, but we felt that given all the options placed in front of us they would be our preferred choice of opponent.

“That said, we want to finish off the regular league season with a win against King’s Lynn and it’s the opportunity for our fans to come along and show their support for the boys ahead of Monday’s meeting at Wolverhampton.”

Panthers beat Wolverhampton 51-39 and 49-41 in two Premiership meetings at the East of England Arena this season. It was 1-1 at Monmore with Panthers losing 47-43 in August before winning 49-41 later in the same month.

PREMIERSHIP SEMI-FINALS

MONDAY SEPT 27: Wolverhampton v Peterborough 1st Leg

THURSDAY SEPT 30: Sheffield v Belle Vue 1st Leg

MONDAY OCTOBER 4: Peterborough v Wolverhampton 2nd Leg