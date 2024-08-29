Big UK title win for local cue sports ace

Mark Gray

​Local cue sports ace Mark Gray is the new UK Masters Over 50 eight-ball pool champion.

​The resident professional at Bourne Snooker Centre is more renowned as a 9-ball pool player, but he has adapted to a new discipline impressively and the results have started to flow.

The Masters event was held at the White Rose Pool Hall in Ossett near Wakefield and attracted a high quality 48-man field.

And Gray emerged victorious to claim the £1,800 first prize after a couple of fierce battles, including a last-frame decider in the final, and after avoiding a real prospect of an early elimination.

The competition format was double elimination down to the final 16 and then a straight knockout to find the winner. Players came from as far as Scotland, Ireland and Cornwall to participate.

Gray saw off Cornwall’s Lance Taylor 9-2 in his opening outing, but was then beaten 9-2 by another player from the same county, Jeremy Hooper.

That mean beating Wakefield’s Michael Goodson in his next match or Gray would be out. He came through it 6-3 to advance to the knockout stages.

In the last 16 Gray delivered his best performance to beat tour winner Lee Irwin from Stockton-on-Tees 9-4.

In the quarter finals he took on venue owner Andrew Appleton who was naturally backed by big home support and boasted vastly more eight-ball experience than Gray.

The local man stormed into a 5-1 lead, but Appleton fought back to 8-0 only for Gray to break and clear in the deciding frame.

Gray then beat Kevin Seaman from Worksop 9-2 in his semi-final before overcoming Wayne Fryer from Grimsby 9-8 in a high quality final.

Gray said: “Since moving to eight-ball I have been ultra consistent while learning all the time, but this is my biggest win. It’s nice to nab a big title to give me the belief I am heading in the right direction.”

The 51 year-old is now ranked six on the over 40s National Tour, number three in the Over 50s and number eight in tier one on the top class Ultimate Pool Tour.

Gray is next in action in a Southern Seniors Tour event in Wellingborough on September 7.