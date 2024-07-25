Big silver for Bowling plus full local race round-up

Dave Bush (centre) and Sean Reidy (right) performed well for PANVAC in East London.

Angus Bowling won silver in the under 23 Men's Pole Vault at the England Athletics Championship in Birmingham with a 4.46m clearance.

Max Roe and Jack Wheatley went out in the under 20 100m hurdles heats after recording times of 14.94 and 15.15 respectively. Wheatley’s new personal best (PB) moved him up to 28th in the national rankings with Roe in 15th.

Jessica Dixon-Walker ran a time of 15:49 in the senior ladies 100m hurdles heat, but it wasn't enough to qualify for the next round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elizabeth Taylor ran a season's best 57.89 in the under 23 400m but it wasn't quite quick enough to reach the final.

Dave Bush (centre) and Sean Reidy (right) performed well for PANVAC in East London.

Joel Grenfell finished 7th in the senior men's long jump with a 7.10m distance, and Dylan Phillips was 6th in the under 23 high jump with a 2.02m PB.

Harry Hewitt placed 4th in the under 20 1,500m in a time of 3:52.73 while Holly Aslin clocked 12.68 in her under 23 100m heat.

EYE CHARITY 5

Hunts AC’s James Orrell won with Helpston pair George Bailey and Abbie Kefford finishing as runner-up in the men's and ladies races respectively.Orrell clocked a time of 27:01 to Bailey’s 27:46. Kefford went round in 33:49 with ladies winner Kanina O’Neill of March AC finishing in 32:30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC’s Stuart Haw was 3rd in a time of 27:56 with Brian Corleys of Bushfield Joggers 5th in 28:18.

Steve Robinson was the 2nd Helpston Harrier home placing 8th in 29.18. Eye’s Kyle Balderson was 11th in 32:14 and Henry Jarvis of Werrington Joggers finished 15th in a time of 32:29.

A 35:34:clocking saw Thorney’s Kelly Maddy finish as 6th lady with Yaxley’s Helen Joyce 8th in 39:53.

SOUTHERN ATHLETICS LEAGUE

PANVAC sit 6th out of 18 teams in the Southern Athletics League Division Two North & East after a 5th place finish in their latest fixture at Mile End Stadium in East London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angus Bowling won the pole vault with a height of 4.40m, while veterans Sean Reidy and Simon Achurch rolled back the years with a win each.

Reidy clocked 58.40 when winning the 400m Hurdles and Achurch won the javelin with a throw of 40.18m.

Achurch made a big contribution to proceedings also achieving 2nd places in two throwing events. Team Captain Dave Bush gained an extraordinary five 2nd places, four in the throws and one in the high jump in which he cleared 1.60m. There were runners-up spots on the track for Alastair Phelan, Nathan Bunting, Stuart Haw, Dave Brown, Felix Bowling, James Marsh and Harry Collister.

The ladies team was a little depleted which led to Kay Gibson taking part in an energy-sapping six events. Gibson’s best showing was her 3rd place in the B discus with a 13.43m throw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elizabeth Taylor clocked 58.92 to finish as runner up in the 400m while Andrea Jenkins took 2nd spot in the hammer with a 42.39m throw.

OPEN MEETINGS

Midweek open track and field meetings were held at Biggleswade, St Ives and Loughborough with a PANVAC presence at all three.

Ollie Mason clocked 37:57.15 finishing 3rd in the 10,000m at Biggleswade.

Jude Michael won his under 15 100m race at St Ives in a time of 13.43 and finished 2nd in the 200m with a 26.78 clocking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Werrington Jogger Abrielle Peake ran 3:04.38 in the 800m, but the performance of the evening went to Helpston Harrier Kerry Goymour who ran a 14.16 100m and now sits 23rd in the British over 40 rankings.