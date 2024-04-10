Best result so far on a lucrative pool tour for local ace and next is a Champions Trophy snooker event in Bretton

Mark Gray.

​The 50 year-old resident Bourne Snooker Centre professional reached the semi-finals of a tier one event at the Grand Hotel before losing a tight game 6-4 to Scotland’s Stuart McIntosh.

Gray picked up £1,250 for his efforts after winning matches 6-4, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3, and 6-3 to reach the last four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following day Gray picked up another £150 after reaching the last 32 of another Tour event.

Mark Gray (left) and Harvey Chandler.

Gray won matches 6-0, 6-4, 6-2, before losing 6-4.

Gray is one of 192 players striving to finish in the top 16 in the end of season rankings which qualifies them to join the Pro Tour next season which is often broadcast live on satellite TV on Monday evenings.

Gray, a former World class 9-ball pool player who has represented Europe in the prestigious Mosconi Cup, is now seventh in those rankings and starting to show the consistency required to compete in a very tough environment.

Gray is competing in an over 40s tour event in Braintree on Saturday.

CHAMPIONS TROPHY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray is also in action in a Legends Snooker Tour event at the Court Club, Bretton on Sunday.

A top-class day is guaranteed as 16 of the country’s best amateur players battle it out for the £400 first prize in the Champions Trophy, the fourth even of the ‘Legends’ season.

Two-time defending champion Gray faces a stern test in Group C, where he will play reigning Masters Cup winner Jamie Turner, with a potential meeting against Nottingham's former professional Bash Maqsood awaiting the victor.

Progress would see a likely semi-final against either last month's ‘Shoot-Out’ champion Harvey Chandler, who beat Gray comfortably in the final, or Harlow's Alex Clenshaw, who won the Players Championship in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warrington's Josh Thomond is also among the favourites for the title, alongside Richard Jones, Alec Chalmers and Jason Green.