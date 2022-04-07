Ben’s first mission with Peterborough Panthers ‘Dad’s Army’ was a big success

Impressive Panthers debutant Ben Basso. Photo: David Lowndes.

Basso made a sensational debut for Peterborough Panthers with a 12+2 score on Monday in the opening night 53-37 League Cup win over Ipswich.

The 2021 Premiership champions now head to Ipswich next Thursday (April 14) to try and take another big step towards winning their group to move closer to some more silverware.

Panthers then return to the Showground for the next home meeting against Kings Lynn Stars, again in the League Cup, on Easter Monday (April 18).

Ben Basso out in front for Panthers in the win over Ipswich. Photo: David Lowndes.

Basso said: “I was a little bit nervous because it was my first meeting at home as a Peterborough rider, but it felt really good. My mechanic Richard Juul was a massive help to me because I was unsure whether to use engine one or engine two and he pointed me in the right direction.

“It was nice to beat (former World Champion) Jason Doyle in my first meeting and thanks to Chris Harris for helping me in that one as it was a really nice feeling. We did well as a team and I’m happy to be a part of Dad’s Army!

“The guys have a lot of experience and they showed against Ipswich that they can be a force to be reckoned with again this year. It would be great if we could reach the final of the cup and then go on a good run in the Premiership meetings to try and win it for a second successive season.”

The Bank Holiday Monday meeting has been brought forward to a 5pm start from the usual tapes up time of 7.30pm.

Panthers owner Keith Chapman said: “Bank Holidays are always a great occasion, but for us to have a derby clash at Peterborough is a great thing. Hopefully the 5pm start time will be good for everyone and we can see a big crowd. It could be a close group and I’m expecting a great meeting.

“There was some good racing against Ipswich and everything went well. We were keen to get it done in case the weather closed in. It was a pleasing night for the team.”

Panthers need to finish top of their three-team group to qualify for the League Cup Final.

They start their Premiership season at Belle Vue on May 2.

**Panthers are keen to remind fans about the entrance gates to the arena for this season to avoid any confusion.

Gate 16 is for officials, blue badge holder and season tickets, gate 15 is for all other members of the public through the Arena turnstiles.