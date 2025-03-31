Bea stings the opposition as three Peterborough City junior rowers qualify for National Finals

Peterborough’s junior boys eight training on the Tideway in London below the iconic Putney Bridge at the start of the Boat Race course.

Peterborough City Rowing Club juniors will represent the East in the National Championships in Nottingham later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most impressively Bea Gregory, who is still eligible for under 14 races, won the under 15 single sculls at the Eastern Region trials at Thorpe Meadows in a time of 4.44 over 1000m. She also won at the recent Cambridge City Head beating both boys and girls in an open 13/14 year-olds single scull event over 800m 3.55.

Matas Lebed and George Dennis also won their Eastern Region trial event in the Open Under 15 double sculls, beating Sudbury Rowing Club by 10 seconds in the final in a time of 3.50. They will also compete for the East in Nottingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three City crews also took second places at the Eastern Region trials. They were Jack Bosma and Thor Read Moreira Lima in the Open J14 double sculls; Dennis, Lebed, Adam Waller and Lima in the Open J15 quad and Hannah Fitzjohn, Molly Gilbert, Gregory and Edie Shields in the Women’s J15 quad sculls.

Successful Peterborough City Junior rowers at the Cambridge City Head event, from the left, Bea Gregory, Lucy Agyapong, Harriet Barber Millie Yuleand Molly Gilbert.

Including Gregory’s single sculls success City had four wins at the Cambridge Head. Lucy Agyapong and Harriet Barber won the girls under 14 double sculls in their first-ever head race, while Millie Yule, also competing in her first race, teamed up with Molly Gilbert to winthe girls under 15 double sculls over the 800m course. On the 1500m course, Adam Waller won the Open band 2 under 15 single sculls.

Just losing out and taking a very close second place by 0.3s was the under 14 double scull of Jack Bosma and Lima.

City’s under 18 boys eight tackled the 340-strong Head of the River Race in London, competing in the Junior Club class. The crew was steered along a competitive line by cox Ruby Hynes to place 8th as well as 21st of 35 Medium Club crews in a time of 20.47. The crew was Ewan Stanley, Lewis Barber, James Goodchild, Tom Revell, Matt Baker, Sergio Read Moreira Lima, Harry Evison-Williams and Oliver Barber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City’s Trent-winning under 18 girls quad took 7th place out of 17 entries in the same category at Kingston Head over 5200m. The crew was Evelina Xanthropoulou, Olivia Agyapong, Emma Dennis and Emma Calver.