Basement battle derby day for Peterborough Panthers and King's Lynn Stars

Michael Palm Toft (red helmet) and Scott Nicholls (blue) in action for Panthers against King's Lynn earlier this season. Photo: David Lowndes.

Panthers have been inactive on their home circuit since way back on July 11 and have since been on a lengthy, and largely fruitless, run of away matches during which time their team has been decimated by injuries.

And they are keeping their fingers crossed that the situation will have improved for Thursday’s meeting, where in a best-case scenario they will be without just one of their regular riders.

Ulrich Ostergaard is sidelined by a broken hand but indications are that a return to action for the Dane should not be too far away, although this week’s match comes too soon.

Elsewhere, Michael Palm Toft was due back in action for Plymouth on Tuesday only for their home match with Glasgow to be postponed due to an unfit track. He is also declared to represent the Gladiators in Wednesday’s Championship League Riders’ Championship at Poole.

And Benjamin Basso, who suffered a shoulder injury in Denmark last week, is due back in his home country on Wednesday, and will race for Panthers assuming he comes through that meeting.

With all six Premiership clubs in action on Thursday, the ability to track a near full-strength side would be a welcome boost for Panthers, whose riding order for August shows skipper Scott Nicholls at reserve.

King’s Lynn have made two changes since their last visit with the acquisitions of Danish duo Nicolai Klindt and Frederik Jakobsen, although they remain adrift of the play-off places after a series of narrow defeats of late.

Panthers boss Rob Lyon said: “I think they took a big gamble on their signings to try and get into the play-offs.

“It was possibly worth a go to do that, but it was always going to be a tough call to get there, although it’s not mathematically impossible for them to do it now.

“But it’s a local derby and there’s always bragging rights to be had, so both teams will be wanting to get a moral victory out of it – and from our point of view, to have a relatively full team and a home victory would be a nice boost for everybody.”

PETERBOROUGH (Expected): Chris Harris, Benjamin Basso, Ulrich Ostergaard r/r, Hans Andersen, Michael Palm Toft, Scott Nicholls, Jordan Jenkins.