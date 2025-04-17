Bareknuckle boxer wants to put Peterborough on the world sporting map!

Martin Reffell (left) in action.

Local sport could be celebrating a new world champion this weekend.

Darts legend Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams and ace bowler Nick Brett could be joined in the area’s hall of fame by bareknuckle boxer Martin Reffell. The Orton man challenges Liam ‘Rocky’ Rees for a world title in Cardiff on Saturday night.

The fight will be seen by millions around the world and Reffell sees it as a chance to get fans googling his home city.

Reffell said: “Everyone in England knows Peterborough – but I’m not sure how many people around the world have heard of the place. People have heard of Cambridge because of the university – and they will soon know Peterborough for bareknuckle boxing!

“I want people to Google ‘Peterborough’ after Saturday night and I want people in Peterborough to understand what I do and why I do it. I do this because I love it.”

Reffell believes this weekend’s battle could be remembered as one of the best fights of 2025. Reffell is a real fans’ favourite because of an all-action style that’s taken him to the British title, while Rees shocked Scott McHugh in front of his Leeds fans to win his World title.

“I don’t predict the result of fights,” said Reffell. “But win or lose, it’s going to be entertaining. I know that much. It’s going to be fight of the night and a contender for fight of the year as well. I don’t want it to go the judges. He is the champion and I have to take it off him. I want it all over inside five rounds.

“I know he’s a tough cookie. He’s had five fights and won them all so I can’t underestimate him. Scott McHugh is tough and LIam put him down so he has power. I have had to come down in weight and it’s been hard with dieting, work and the kids as well.”

Reffell and partner Sadie Graver have six children between them and the father says two year-old daughter Terra is going to follow in her parents’ footsteps.

“You can definitely tell who her mum and dad are!” laughed Reffell. “Terra is a lovely, sweet girl, but she has the fight in her.”