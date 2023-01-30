Callan Harley (right) in action.

​He can become the city’s first British champion in bareknuckle boxing when he meets Jonny Jones at the O2 Arena on Sunday, March 26.

The vacant 66kgs belt will be up for grabs when they meet over five rounds and the city fighter predicted: “It’s going to be a good night for Peterborough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harley has already given supporters some good nights since he decided to take up bareknuckle boxing.

Callan Harley

He jumped in at short notice at the age of 35 to make his debut in November, 2021 and promptly handed Jamie Oldfield a boxing lesson, outpointing him over three decisive rounds, backed by Peterborough boxing legend Cello Renda in his corrner and watched by spectators in 52 countries!

Harley, a father of four, had been a pupil of Renda’s Peterborough Boxing and Fitness Academy in Woodston.

“I thought I would regret it if I didn’t give it a go,” said Harley.

“I thought I would have one bareknuckle fight to see how it goes and then I said I would look to have five fights and try to win a belt.

“I’ve got the British title shot in my sixth fight and I would love to be the first from Peterborough to become British champion.”

Harley hopes the city could have another fighter in British-title action on the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Martin Reffell is like a brother to me,” Harley added. “And I would love for him to fight for a British title on the same show.”

Reffell has a stoppage win over Jones and Harley was in the corner with his gym mate on the night.

Harley said: “I know Jonny Jones is a completely different fighter now.

“But I’ve seen his fights and know what to expect from him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I believe I can deal with whatever he brings.”

The Welshman gets his British-title shot after winning one of the best fights seen in the bareknuckle ring last year.

He outpointed Harvey Dossett in a thriller last October and Harley said: “I asked to fight Jonny because I knew it would be a good battle.

“I think we are the top two at the weight category and it should be a good, back-and-forth fight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fight will be screened on Amazon Prime after promoters BKB TM struck a deal to take their shows into millions of homes and Harley says those tuning in will see him at his very best.

Harley said: “This fight is at my best weight.

“I’m a 66 kgs fighter, but because there hasn’t been anyone around at my weight, I’ve been fighting at 73kgs and 70kgs.

“I’ve just said: ‘Yes’ to every fight I’ve been offered, but this time I will be fitter, faster and stronger than I’ve ever been before.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harley is looking for sponsors and can be contacted on 07544 364269 and on Instagram.