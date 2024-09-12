Baker and a pair of brilliant brothers win boxing gold in prestigious event in Devon

Reggie Baker in action in Devon.

​Peterborough Police Club fighter Reggie Baker beat opponents from Norway and London to win gold at a prestigious Box Cup event in Devon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​It was the second year in a row that the 15 year-old Stanground Academy student has emerged victorious from a tough competition in Ilfracombe.

Baker didn’t have it easy though, on paper at least, as his semi-final opponent was Norwegian Champion Yousef Kanaan from Tonsberg BC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the local lad kept out of range of the swinging bombs from his opponent who just couldn’t cope with some skilful and slick counter punching.

Police Club boxers in Devon, from the left, Kian Aragosa,, Martin Rocky Owen, Kyryl Malyk and Reggie Baker

Baker took that bout by a comfortable points margin and then faced Londoner George Delnevo from Rainham ABC in the 54kg final.

This was a great toe-to-toe battle, but Baker had the bigger weapons and so dominated most of the fight.

The referee had to step in to deliver a standing eight count in the first round as Baker landed several smashing shots and then it was just a case of survival for Delnevo who was heavily beaten on points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three other Police boxers in Devon also returned home with medals.

Zayne and Jacob Hussain

Kian Aragosa (14) picked up a silver medal at 50kg, while Kyryl Malyk (13) and Martin Rocky Owen (11) won bronze at 44.5kg and 36kg respectively.

Aragosa beat Hayden Gardner from Finchley Club in London comfortably on points in his quarter-final before also dominating his semi-final against Llya Kyrych from Islington BC.

Aragosa also boxed well in his final, but went down narrowly on points to Leon Chandler of Bulkington ABC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owen lost his semi-final to one of the top young fighters in the country, Simon Ward from Trowbridge ABC, after a terrific tussle which ended very close on points.

Malyk faced Cole Morgan from Wirral BC at 44.5kg for the second successive year and he was again beaten in a semi-final.

Morgan won on a split decision, but Malyk’s powerful and quality work on the inside still impressed and he rightly left the ring with his head held high.

SUPPORT WANTED

Many Police Club boxers are preparing for a week-long international tournament in Oxnard LA, USA at the end of the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If any businesses wish to support the trip and get their logo seen internationally they can email to [email protected].

BRILLIANT BROTHERS

Brother Jacob and Zayne Hussain, students at Jack Hunt School, both won gold at the Devon Box Cup.

Jacob lived up his ‘Silent Assassin’ nick-name by forcing a second round stoppage in his final against previously unbeaten two-time national champion Joe Ward from Athlone BC from Ireland.

Jacob forced Ward into standing eight counts in both rounds. He had won his semi-final easily on points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Younger brother Zayne went straight into a final and dominated all three rounds against a fighter from Kent with his fast jab and footwork to win a unanimous points verdict.

The brothers fight out of the Pound 4 Pound Boxing Academy in Walsall.