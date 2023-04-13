Nicki Pedersen (red helmet) after crashing out on the first lap of his first race for Panthers in 2023. Photo: David Lowndes.

Panthers officials have also warned the club will cease to operate at the end of the current season – because of a new development at their Showground base – unless there is a dramatic change of circumstances.

In a statement, Panthers’ chiefs said their intention is to ‘carry on fighting for as long as possible’ to keep speedway in Peterborough, but as it stands now, the city will be without a team at the end of the 2023 Premiership campaign.

The new broke as Pedersen announced he’s leaving the club because of injuries sustained in his only competitive Panthers lap in 2023.

Nicki Pedersen.

Pedersen crashed out on the first bend of his first race in the Premiership against Ipswich at the East of England Arena and suffered back and finger injuries.

What has Pederson said?

“I have to pull out for now and resign as my body is just not fit enough with my injury for the technical British Speedway tracks.

“I hope you can find a replacement very quickly and move on and focus on the main thing, winning the Premiership.”

An official Panthers statement said: ‘It is a great shame Nicki has had to leave. We understand and respect his reasons and wish him well for the remainder of the season.

“Nicki was very much the marquee signing we wanted to help Peterborough enjoy a great season, and we are now madly scouring the speedway world as we look to bring in a signing to replace him.

“We have already spoken to half a dozen very high-profile riders, who at this moment have all turned down the opportunity due to commitments in the Grand Prix or elsewhere in meetings abroad. Several of those riders have indicated that the situation may change later in the year.

“We will continue with this process as we look for the best replacement for Nicki that we can possibly bring in.”

Panthers are likely to use rider replacement for Pedersen in a scheduled Premiership meeting at Leicester on 13 April.

What is happening to the future of the Panthers?

Panthers have also heightened awareness of the club’s gloomy immediate future.

The statement continued: “There has been much speculation about the future of the Panthers, and it is important to state from the outset that we are 100 per cent committed to the 2023 season. “Over the winter there was an on/off scenario whereby the club may have changed hands. However, given the uncertainty over the longevity of Peterborough Speedway, it was understandable that a sale did not take place.

“That said, everybody involved in that process is still involved with the club and wants to take it forward in the best way possible. Keith Chapman remains as the owner of the club.

“In terms of the future, as things stand at present, very sadly this will be our last year. We have a contract with the Showground until the end of October, and at this stage it is highly unlikely that this will be renewed.

“We have spoken to several people regarding the potential for a new site, but the club would need significant help with that as it would essentially involve building a new stadium.

“We can fully understand the fans’ disappointment both with this news and the Nicki scenario, but we can only stress that the club needs you more than ever at this moment. We are not giving up, so please do not give up on us.

“As a management team, we feel it is best to be completely open and honest with everyone and explain the situation, however difficult things are, and we will continue to do this over the coming weeks.

“We will continue working hard to secure a replacement for Nicki and fighting for the continuation of speedway in Peterborough, but this is the truth of how things stand today.

“We remain committed to having the best season we can, and if it is to be our last season we want everyone to have fun, make memories and enjoy the racing at one of the best tracks and finest venues in the sport.

“We had a fabulous crowd on opening night, for which we are very grateful, and we will update everyone as soon as there are any more developments.

“Finally, a big thank you to our main sponsors Crendon Timber, City Auction Group and PurpleRock for their backing, which is hugely valued and vital to the continued operation of the club.

“We look forward to seeing everyone at the Showground on Monday when we host Belle Vue.”

