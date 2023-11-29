Back-to-back wins for Bareknuckle Ben, but Top Yard star just misses out on hat-trick of National titles
Robinson had the purists at ringside purring with the skills that took him to a unanimous points win over Gavin Curragh.
The judges gave Robinson all three rounds as reward for a versatile performance.
Robinson showed punching power on his debut in June and showed his skills against Curragh.
The 38 year old said afterwards: “I have shown what I can do.”
He started the fight pecking away with sharp punches from a southpaw stance before switching orthodox to crash rights off Curragh’s jaw.
Curragh barely threw a punch in the opener, let alone land one, before getting his feet closer in the second and letting some shots go.
Robinson showed a slick defence and countered with a right that had Curragh holding.
Robinson turned southpaw in the last and used his in-and-out skills to dominate before proving he could take a punch in the dying seconds when Curragh landed a right on his chin.
NATIONAL FINAL
Gifted Top Yard Boxing Club prospect Aamir Shirazi just missed out on a hat-trick of National titles.
He collected a creditable silver instead after a high-class contest against Jed Baker from Torbay in Bridlington which the Devon man took on a 3-2 split points decision.
The fighters delivered three action-packed rounds full of terrific boxing skills and the final result could have gone either way.
But 16 year-old schoolboy Shirazi can still be proud of reaching his fourth National Final.
WIN FOR POWERHOUSE
Top Yard’s exciting powerhouse puncher Amat Jobe won his split decision against Kasper Ciureja at the Fenland Sparta ABC show in Chatteris.
After a slow and unusually cautious start Jobe dominated the final two rounds to wear his opponent down and collect another victory.
It was another crowd-pleasing display from Jobe who is keeping busy with fights scheduled in March on Friday and St Ives on Saturday.