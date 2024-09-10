Back-to-back big titles for 51 year-old pool star

​Bourne Snooker Centre professional Mark Gray has won back-to-back eight-ball pool tournaments.

Gray followed up his recent UK Masters win with success in a Southern Seniors Tour event in Wellingborough thanks to a couple of fantastic fightbacks.

Gray (51) was 4-1 and 5-3 down to Boston’s Adey Young in a semi-final race to six, but he upped his game to win 6-5 after a clearance in the deciding frame he described as ‘crazy.’

And in the final Gray was 3-1 down in another race to six against Londoner Alex Lawrence, but then played brilliantly to win five racks in a row to clinch the £700 first prize.

Mark Gray.

Gray also won matches 6-2, 6-1, 6-0 and 6-3 in a 64-man event.

He will go for a hat-trick in the Over 40 Tour Grand Finals at Newport Pagnell on Saturday, but he has a tough first round game though against Peterborough pool legend Steve Singh.